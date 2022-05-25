Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No Covid deaths in Pune for almost a month

It would be close to a month now that the Pune district has not reported a single death due to Covid-19
A health worker vaccinates a beneficiary at Pote hospital at Sahakar ngar, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:19 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

It would be close to a month now that the Pune district has not reported a single death due to Covid-19. The last official death was reported on April 29, 2022, as per the state health department report.

This is the longest period since the district has not reported any casualties due to the infection since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite a slight surge in cases, the number of casualties has remained negligible thus adding no pressure on the health machinery.

As many as 986 Covid-19 cases were reported from April 29 to May 24, as per the state health department report.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “We are noticing the trend across the state wherein districts have not reported a single death for weeks now. On Monday, the state did not report a single death and on Tuesday we reported one death due to the infection from Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.”

“The case fatality rate for the state overall stands at 1.87% and the number of active cases is also falling day by day. Most of the currently active cases are isolated at homes and because of high vaccination and herd immunity, the spread of the infection has reduced,” he said.

The first death in the state due to Covid-19 infection was reported on April 1, 2020, which was reported from a Pune hospital.

