No Covid deaths in Pune for almost a month
It would be close to a month now that the Pune district has not reported a single death due to Covid-19. The last official death was reported on April 29, 2022, as per the state health department report.
This is the longest period since the district has not reported any casualties due to the infection since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite a slight surge in cases, the number of casualties has remained negligible thus adding no pressure on the health machinery.
As many as 986 Covid-19 cases were reported from April 29 to May 24, as per the state health department report.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “We are noticing the trend across the state wherein districts have not reported a single death for weeks now. On Monday, the state did not report a single death and on Tuesday we reported one death due to the infection from Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.”
“The case fatality rate for the state overall stands at 1.87% and the number of active cases is also falling day by day. Most of the currently active cases are isolated at homes and because of high vaccination and herd immunity, the spread of the infection has reduced,” he said.
The first death in the state due to Covid-19 infection was reported on April 1, 2020, which was reported from a Pune hospital.
-
Maha clocks over 400 cases after 77 days
Mumbai After a gap of 77 days, Maharashtra clocked over 400 Covid cases as it recorded 470 new infections on Wednesday. On March 10, the state had crossed 400-mark with 452 cases. No deaths were reported in the state. Mumbai reported 295 new cases. The state's active case count climbed to 2,175 on Wednesday. Besides Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported a chunk of the fresh cases on Wednesday.
-
Gurugram’s mercury to rise gradually but light rain expected on weekend: IMD
The city is likely to witness cloudy skies for the next few days, but there is no likelihood of rain until the weekend, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday, adding that due to the rainfall earlier this week, the mercury is also likely to remain a few notches lower than normal.
-
Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints
An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials. The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.
-
Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.
-
Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages.
