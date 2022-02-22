No decision on MSRTC strike; next court hearing on Friday

PUNE No decision was given by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday about the ongoing Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers’ strike as a three-member committee was supposed to submit report on the state government’s stand. As there was no signature of the chief minister on the report, the hearing was postponed to Friday, February 25, by the HC.

In its report submitted to the high court, the state government has accepted all the demands made by the protesting workers except merger of MSRTC with the state government. It stated that merger is a policy-level decision and will take time.

“We have submitted the committee report as per appointed by the HC and told the court that a copy of the report has been given to the lawyer representing the protesting workers. Further decisions will be taken after examining the report. As schools and colleges have reopened and MSRTC is facing financial losses, I request workers on strike to resume duties immediately,” said state transport minister Anil Parab.

MSRTC workers and their unions are on strike since last three months over their various demands and Kruti Samiti of unions was formed to raise the issue with the state government. As the workers’ main demand of merger with the state government remains unfulfilled, workers (apart from the union members) have started the strike. Meanwhile, private tourist bus association has provided 2,000 buses to the state to tide over the crisis.

Currently, around 8,000 to 8,500 bus operations are plying daily from 243 state transport (ST) depots across Maharashtra and over 92 per cent of buses is affected in the state and specially in rural parts. Till now, of the 92,000 employees in the state, 11,024 workers have been suspended and around 27,000 workers, office staffers and officials have joined back to work.

Workers are also fed up of the strike and ready to accept the decision given by the HC. Sanjay Munde, one of the workers’ leaders from Pune division, said, “We are ready to accept the court’s decision and will join back to work. However, actions taken on workers, suspended or removed from work, should be taken back. And our main demand of merger into state government should be fulfilled.”

