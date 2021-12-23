No drop in temperature for Christmas in Pune: IMD

Pune: Even though the day temperature has seen a drop in Pune city, mercury at night has not decreased much in December. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Christmas festivities in Pune city may not witness much chill as temperature drop is unlikely.

According to the weather department forecast, day temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius till Christmas.

Pune on Thursday reported a minimum temperature at 12.8 degrees Celsius which has seen a gradual rise from 11.2 degrees in the last few days. The night temperature was two degrees warmer than normal.

The day temperature in Shivajinagar on Thursday was reported to be 31.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees warmer than normal. As per IMD data, Thursday was the warmest day in December with mercury crossing 30 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, maximum temperature for Pune city was 30.4 degrees Celsius, the second warmest day in December.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said mainly clear skies are expected till December 24 with haze in the morning hours.

“From December 25, the skies may get cloudy but there is no forecast for rainfall in Pune city. Day temperature throughout the next few days is likely to be 31 degrees Celsius and night temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius at various parts of the city,” said Kashyapi.

Speaking about the weather across Maharashtra, Kashyapi said that till December 26, all four subdivisions of Maharashtra will witness dry weather.

“Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees is very likely over most parts of northwest, east and central India till December 25 and no significant change thereafter,” said IMD officials.

The coolest place in Maharashtra on Thursday was Jalgaon with the lowest minimum temperature reported at 9 degrees Celsius.