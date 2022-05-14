No explosives in object found at Pune railway station, says police commissioner

A suspicious object was found at Pune railway station Friday morning after which the area near platform number 1 was sealed by the police and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “There are no bombs or any explosive items found at Pune railway station in Friday’s incident. It was an object which looked like firecrackers and its detailed investigation is being carried out by BDDS. Our policemen along with the RPF police checked all the platforms at Pune railway station for safety precautions and further investigation of this entire case will be conducted by Pune police along with the railway police.”

The search is on for the person who planted the object at the railway station with the help of CCTV cameras.

A railway worker first spotted the object at 10.26am, after which he immediately informed the railway protection force (RPF) about it. By the time the object was checked and taken away from the spot, it was 12 noon.

As per the information provided by RPF, the object looked like fancy firecracker sticks with wires plugged into it. It was lying on the floor near the entrance gate on the reservation building side and close to platform number 1. “We got to know about the object at 10.26 am from one of our policemen and immediately, the entire area was sealed and the public was removed from the spot. The BDDS squad reached the spot at around 11.15 am and carefully checked the object and by around 11.50 am, took it away from the station premises,” said BS Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector, Pune railway station.

Till such time the object was being inspected and the area near it was barricaded, passenger movement was diverted from another main entrance gate at platform number 1. None of the train operations originating or passing through Pune railway station were either diverted or stopped due to the incident. However, all senior officials of the Pune railway division, including RPF Pune divisional security commissioner Uday Singh Pawar, and Pune city police commissioner rushed to the spot. Later on, the object found at the station was disposed of by the BDDS squad at an open ground.

