No explosives in object found at Pune railway station, says police commissioner
A suspicious object was found at Pune railway station Friday morning after which the area near platform number 1 was sealed by the police and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot.
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “There are no bombs or any explosive items found at Pune railway station in Friday’s incident. It was an object which looked like firecrackers and its detailed investigation is being carried out by BDDS. Our policemen along with the RPF police checked all the platforms at Pune railway station for safety precautions and further investigation of this entire case will be conducted by Pune police along with the railway police.”
The search is on for the person who planted the object at the railway station with the help of CCTV cameras.
A railway worker first spotted the object at 10.26am, after which he immediately informed the railway protection force (RPF) about it. By the time the object was checked and taken away from the spot, it was 12 noon.
As per the information provided by RPF, the object looked like fancy firecracker sticks with wires plugged into it. It was lying on the floor near the entrance gate on the reservation building side and close to platform number 1. “We got to know about the object at 10.26 am from one of our policemen and immediately, the entire area was sealed and the public was removed from the spot. The BDDS squad reached the spot at around 11.15 am and carefully checked the object and by around 11.50 am, took it away from the station premises,” said BS Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector, Pune railway station.
Till such time the object was being inspected and the area near it was barricaded, passenger movement was diverted from another main entrance gate at platform number 1. None of the train operations originating or passing through Pune railway station were either diverted or stopped due to the incident. However, all senior officials of the Pune railway division, including RPF Pune divisional security commissioner Uday Singh Pawar, and Pune city police commissioner rushed to the spot. Later on, the object found at the station was disposed of by the BDDS squad at an open ground.
Balgandharva Rangmandir redevelopment: Artists unhappy with the new plan
“Why do they need to demolish this fantastic building. This has been built thoughtfully by PL Deshpande, considering every aspect of theatre, from lighting, background material, resting rooms for artists, troupes and lighting workers. None of these is mentioned in the new design. It is almost as if these small but strong workers who work backstage don't matter,” said Arun Gaikwad, producer of a series of Lok Dhara performances.
Candidates in Pune eager to know civic election dates
As the state election commission has asked the Supreme Court to allow holding civic elections after the monsoon and the apex court has kept the matter for hearing next week, political workers are eagerly awaiting the election dates. Recently, the SC asked to start preparing for the elections, including preparing the voters' list and finalising the ward structures. Some candidates who are willing are finding difficulties with the election dates not being fixed.
DTC board approves induction of 1,500 more e-buses
The Delhi Transport Corporation Board on Friday approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet. These buses and another batch of 300 e-buses, which have already started arriving, are the DTC's first procurement in at least a decade since the Commonwealth Games in 2010. This month, at least 100 e-buses are likely to be rolled out in two batches of 50 each, senior transport officials said.
Govt progs:Subsidiary warrant of precedence to guide officials in selecting chief guests
Lucknow: Officials posted in various districts are often in a quandary when it comes to selecting chief guests for government programmes in Uttar Pradesh. A Government Order (GO) dated May 11 has been issued clarifying the provisions of 'subsidiary warrant of precedence' that lists the dignitaries in order of precedence for the purpose of according protocol at various government programmes.
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
