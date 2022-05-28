Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No increase in excavation charges for government agencies in Pune

Earlier, the Pune municipal administration wanted to scrap the concession and collect charges equal to that of other private agencies
Government agencies like Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and other agencies require to dig the city roads for laying their cables and gas pipelines. (REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Thursday, decided to keep in place the concession which was offered to government agencies for digging and repairing roads under the trenching policy. Earlier, the Pune municipal administration wanted to scrap the concession and collect charges equal to that of other private agencies.

The charges are around Rs6,000 per running metre for government agencies. The government agencies are getting 50 per cent discount on digging charges as compared to private entity.

Government agencies like Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and other agencies require to dig the city roads for laying their cables and gas pipelines. The PMC is currently giving them concession on excavation work.

The elected members and municipal administration wanted to collect heavy charges from these agencies as the PMC roads are getting damaged regularly.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “I have decided to continue the existing charges for government agencies and they need to pay same. PMC has decided to not apply charges which equal to that of private agencies.

