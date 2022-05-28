No increase in excavation charges for government agencies in Pune
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Thursday, decided to keep in place the concession which was offered to government agencies for digging and repairing roads under the trenching policy. Earlier, the Pune municipal administration wanted to scrap the concession and collect charges equal to that of other private agencies.
The charges are around Rs6,000 per running metre for government agencies. The government agencies are getting 50 per cent discount on digging charges as compared to private entity.
Government agencies like Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and other agencies require to dig the city roads for laying their cables and gas pipelines. The PMC is currently giving them concession on excavation work.
The elected members and municipal administration wanted to collect heavy charges from these agencies as the PMC roads are getting damaged regularly.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “I have decided to continue the existing charges for government agencies and they need to pay same. PMC has decided to not apply charges which equal to that of private agencies.
-
Pune district reports 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 308 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,165 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.38 million doses have been registered.
-
Rags-to-riches journey of builder Avinash Bhosale
PUNE It is for the second time that auto-rickshaw driver-turned-smalltime builder-turned flamboyant businessman – Avinash Bhosale – has been arrested by law enforcement agencies, and both the times, the reason for the arrests has been 'finance'. The court granted Bhosale bail on the same day. From an auto rickshaw driver to a smalltime builder to a flamboyant businessman, Bhosale has had a chequered past with more than his fair share of controversies.
-
Clear all encroachments from floodplains in Ghaziabad before monsoon: UP irrigation dept
The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has warned residents of about four dozen villages to remove all illegal constructions along the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains before the monsoon. The administration will not be liable for any compensation in case of damages in the event of flooding. The list includes villages in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The last time the river Hindon received major water flow was (about 1.25 lakh cusec) during the floods in 1978.
-
Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions. Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.
-
Collection agent robbed of ₹3.42 lakh in Greater Noida
A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of ₹3.42 lakh cash by three unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. Police said that Lodhi was in his car that was intercepted by the three suspects. They manhandled him and fled with the cash. The three of them fled the spot after committing the crime. Police have formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the suspects.
