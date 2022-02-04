No plan to move Southern Command HQ out of Pune: MoD

PUNE The Ministry of Defence, on Friday, clarified that there is no plan to relocate the headquarters of the Southern Command from Pune.

Ajay Bhatt, minister of state for defence, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday said, “Representatives led by MP Anumula Revnath Reddy demanded the Southern Command be moved to a Southern state, but it will remain in Pune.”

Bhatt added, “Location of various headquarters of the Army are driven primarily by operational logic and other important aspects like availability of land to accommodate the forces and support for infrastructure around the location. Headquarters of Southern Command is located in Pune since its operational area includes states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.”

Bhattt said, “One of its subordinate formations is located in Hyderabad-Secunderabad in Telagana. Pune also facilitates a tri-service synergy with Indian Navy Command headquarters at Mumbai and Air Force headquarters located at Gandhinagar.”

MP Reddy had raised a question on the Southern Command not being located in a southern state, to which Bhatt replied.