No progress in river rejuvenation project , only letters exchanged

PUNE There has been no progress made in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) river rejuvenation project despite a review meeting been taken by union jalshakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

Letters have been exchanged between Jica and PMC for last one month for technical scrutiny

Jagdish Khanore, in charge of Jica project from PMC said, “After the review meeting, we sent responses to the queries asked by the central government. They reviewed it and again raised some small doubts which we answered this week. We are waiting for their clearance. After getting clearance we would open the financial bid document and would submit again to Jica and central government for clearance. After getting a nod from central government for the bid document, PMC would put forth a proposal in front of the standing committee for approval. Once the standing approves it, PMC would issue the work order for the bidder.”

As per the project deadline, it was expected that the river rejuvenation project would be complete before January 31, 2022. However even as the deadline is approaching closer, the project has not even started.

Though Shekhawat instructed the PMC to issue the work order for river rejuvenation project within the deadline, it is looking difficult as the bid is only at technical evaluation level, civic officials said, adding that an extension has been sought from the Centre.