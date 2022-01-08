No rains likely in Pune for few days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city may not experience rainfall in the next few days, but may see drop in temperature.

“Pune city has no chances of rainfall. But the skies across the city may get clear from January 9. Maximum temperature will be around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius in the next few days. After January 9, the night temperature may see a drop of three to four degrees,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune.

On Saturday, city’s day temperature was 30.3 degrees Celsius which was 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. And night temperature was 13.5 which was 2.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

The days are likely to remain warmer in many parts of the state with temporary temperature drop likely in the next few days. Many rural parts of Pune district reported fog and haze during early hours which continued in some areas till mid-morning hours. Though the phenomenon has become a common occurrence, as per climatology data, fog-filled days are rare, as per the weather department.

Kashyapi said the western disturbance (WD) as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhoods in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

“The induced cyclonic circulation lies over east Rajasthan and neighbourhoods at lower tropospheric levels. High moisture feeding from Arabian sea over northwest and adjoining central India in lower and middle tropospheric levels is very likely to continue till January 10. The confluence of winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over central India till January 12,” he said.

In other subdivisions of Maharashtra, rainfall along with thunderstorms is likely.

“On January 9, Marathwada may receive lightning and thunderstorms at isolated places. On January 9 and January 10, moderate rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms may continue in Vidarbha as well,” said Kashyapi.