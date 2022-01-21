No record of home testing RAT kits purchased online: PMC

PUNE Though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has record of over two lakh sale of at-home Covid-19 rapid antigen tests (RAT) in Pune division between January 1 and January 21, there is no data on the kits sold online.

The Pune division includes Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara.

FDA had instructed chemists to keep a record of over-the-counter (OTC) purchase of home Covid test kits. However, the data is not shared with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

On mandatory record of self-testing RAT kits, Sushil Shah, president, Chemists Association of Pune District (CAPD), said that even though the directive is imposed on chemists and druggists, there is no scrutiny about the online platforms.

“There are about 11,500 chemists associated with the organisation in Pune district alone. We have urged chemists to maintain record of sale of home kits and customers’ phone number so as to share data with PMC and other authorities when needed. However, there is no scrutiny on online medical platforms which are selling these kits,” said Shah.

Shah said that the need to check online platforms selling medicines was raised by the chemists’ body to authorities in the past.

“The FDA should take cognisance of online platforms as well. There is no record of how many kits were purchased online for home testing and if these patients who tested positive have contacted the PMC or not,” said Shah.

FDA officials said that they have the data through chemists.

SB Patil, joint commissioner, FDA Pune division, said that they have received the information of two lakh kits being purchased from Pune division since January 1.

“PMC officials have not reached out to us for data or number of those who have purchased the home testing kits. It is a challenge to keep track of these kits purchased online, but the contact number of buyers are recorded by online sellers,” said Patil.

He said that home testing kits have a mechanism at place where if the patient tested positive or negative is registered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“As the kits do not any medical prescription, there is no record of how many online kits were purchased. However, these kits have a mechanism where the patient’s information is registered on the ICMR portal,” said Patil.

However, PMC officials said that the residents who test Covid positive by self-kits cannot be reached by the health staff for treatment or follow-up if their data is unavailable

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department, PMC, said they have not received any data from FDA or chemists regarding the purchase of home testing kits.

“For online kits that are purchased, we do not get the data from ICMR as well. So, even if the patients are registered, we do not have the data and are unable to reach these patients for follow-up. For offline purchase as well, we haven’t received any data as of yet,” said Dr Wavare.