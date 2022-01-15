No reduction in Pune’s water quota: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Despite demand from the irrigation department and elected members from the rural areas, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar decided not to reduce the water quota for Pune and said that the municipal corporations can lift the required water from Khadakwasla reservoir.

Pawar said, “This year the rainfall was good. Dams have enough water so we decided to keep water supply as it is for rural areas, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city.”

“Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar have promised to take various steps to save water and we will support their efforts,” he said.

Mohol said, “Guardian minister has accepted our demand and did not cut water supply for the city. PMC has conveyed that additional villages got merged in the city. Even PMC is taking enough steps to stop leakages. The 24x7 water scheme is in progress and once it is complete, PMC will require less water.”

The irrigation department was aggressive and had put its views before the canal committee. The irrigation department blamed that PMC is using additional water than its limit.

Even by considering the existing population of additional villages, PMC consumes more water, said officials of the irrigation department.

“We have denied all the allegations,” said Mohol.

Pawar, meanwhile, said, “We want to add Mulshi dam’s water for drinking purposes for both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Earlier electricity was generated through hydro energy, but now there are various options to generate electricity than water. Urban areas are increasing and so is the water demand. By considering that the water from Mulshi dam should be utilised for drinking purpose than electricity generation.”