No requests of one-day licence for NY parties, say excise department

PUNE With Christmas and New Year nearing, the scare of Omicron hovers over the city’s party places. Usually, by December 15, many of the organisers announce the New Year parties around the city, but this year, the excise department has not received any requests for one-day licences from event organisers.

“Unlike last year, where there were rules laid down by the state government, I am yet to receive any orders from them. We have had only some preliminary calls but nothing substantial enquiries for one-day licenses from event organisers,” said Santosh Zagade, state excise superintendent, Pune.

Ajay Deshmukh, secretary Pune Wine Association said, “The uncertainty of the new variant and fear of growing numbers is keeping event planners at bay. These party organisers have to invest a lot of money for holding these New Year parties, and if the people don’t buy the passes or if government suddenly announces a ban, it will be a huge loss. The government has been unpredictable with their orders, which could be a reason for no parties this year.”

However, people could opt for partying at home, with government’s decision to halve the duty on imported alcoholic products (from 300% to 150%) during the Christmas and New Year.

Nita Kapoor, chief executive officer, ISWAI (International Spirits and Wines Association of India) said, “With the progressive policy announcement by the Maharashtra government slashing excise duty on imported foreign liquor by 50 per cent, it is legitimate access to better quality global brands. In a pandemic environment requiring social distancing and safeguard measures and the new threat of omicron, we may see an increase in at-home consumption replacing holidaying and large parties.”