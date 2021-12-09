No rush for RT-PCR test in Pune amid Omicron threat

PUNE No rush has been noticed for the RT-PCR test at city labs even after the Omicron threat and rates slashed by labs after government order. This, at a time when erratic weather is leading to multiple complaints about cough and cold.

Abrarali Dalal , CEO Sahyadri Hospitals said “We have not seen any significant rise in the number of people coming for RT-PCR tests in recent times.”

The government resolution (GR) issued on Monday stated, ₹350 would be charged for samples given at collection centres instead of ₹500. For the same test at Covid care or quarantine centres, the charge would be ₹500 instead of ₹600 and labs would charge ₹700 instead of ₹800 to collect swabs from home. No private laboratory can charge more than the prescribed rates.

The state government has given orders to obtain S-gene test kits which enable the detection of the Omicron variant. The S-gene test detects the absence of S-gene, which is an indicator of the presence of Omicron variant in a Covid positive patient.

“There is no panic rush at the lab as majority of people in Pune have been fully vaccinated. The people who have developed fever symptoms and want to rule out Covid threat are opting for RT-PCR test and people who want to go abroad are doing the tests,” said Dr Awanti Golwilkar-Mehendale, chief of laboratory at AG Diagnostics.

“Flyers travelling to the United States now need RT-PCR report before 24 hours instead of 42 hours. There is little stress on people as their concern is getting a report in 24 hours. Our labs provide service even over weekends so we are not facing much issue in delivering reports,” added Dr Awanti Golwilkar-Mehendale.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic said “There has been no increase in the number of people coming for the RT-PCR test. With the vaccination number increasing every day, people are not behaving like how they behaved during the outbreak of the second wave.”

Resident of Hadapsar Ravi Dhole said, “I went for an RT-PCR in the lab and they charged me according to new rates. fixed by the government.”