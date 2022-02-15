No technical glitches as SPPU’s 2nd semester exams kick off online

PUNE The second-semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) kicked off on Tuesday, and on the first day exams from 84 subjects across streams were held.

While a total of 14,599 students had registered for the exams,13,872 students appeared for the exams which were held online, with a 95.02 attendance percentage rate.

As per the information released by the SPPU examination department, around 615,000 students from various streams will be appearing for the exams from 350 affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.

With 284 post-graduate and undergraduate courses, there are 6,862 subjects.Of these, for 1,600 subjects srudents cann appear in English or Marathi.

“On the first day of the examination, the attendance of the students was good, as 95.02 per cent students appeared for the examination through online mode. There was no major technical issue raised by students while appearing for the examination. The exam was held in three sessions - 10am to 12noon, 1pm to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm. After successfully conducting online examinations for last two years, we have ensured no technical glitches,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

The second-semester exams are multiple-choice questions (MCQ) of 50 marks, and a total of 60 questions, over one hour, with 20 minutes extra for students with disabilities.

“Today I appeared for the second-semester examination online and it was very easy to appear for the exam. As we had already given the exam for last two years in online mode, the technical issues have almost gone,” said Prakash Shinde a third-year commerce student.