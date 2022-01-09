No vehicle entry fee at Khadki, Dehu Cantts, PCB collects ‘VET’

The Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) order of immediate stoppage of collection of vehicle entry fee (VEF) by cantonment boards across India will be implemented only in Dehu and Khadki cantonments in the city while Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has claimed that it is collecting ‘vehicle entry tax’ (VET) and will continue to do so due to non-receipt of separate order from the central government. PCB has been earning revenues between ₹15- ₹20 crore annually from VET.

The Director General of Defence Estates Office under the Defence ministry stated “That it is observed that collection of vehicle entry fee by cantonment boards by installing barricades or nakas (collection kiosks) does not conform to the government’s initiative towards smooth movement of goods and traffic and impedes the efforts towards the ease of living and ease of doing business”.

The ministry said that it has been decided that collection of vehicle entry fee (VEF) by cantonment boards be stopped forthwith. The mechanism for seeking proportionate share from the state government agency cum municipality out of any such similar fees being imposed by them on entry of vehicles centrally may be considered suitably. It is requested to issue necessary instructions to cantonment boards to discontinue the collection of VEF forthwith and compliance reports be sent to the ministry on immediate basis, informed the defence department official.

“VEF is the fees imposed by the cantonment board at the board level. We collect vehicle entry tax (VET) that has been imposed by the cantonment board after seeking approval from the central government. Technically speaking, VET can be abolished only after getting the letter to do so from the Centre. But for VEF, the board can take necessary action. This letter that has come is applicable to those cantonments where VEF has been imposed. Definitely as per the spirit of the letter, we might be getting a separate letter from the government and whenever it comes, we will take action. As of now, we are not stopping our collection. At some places, VET was imposed pre-2006 after taking permission from the central government and our case is that. Wherever VEF was imposed, this letter applies to those cantonments. From midnight, VEF will be stopped in Dehu and Khadki cantonment areas,” said PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar.

