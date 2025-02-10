‘No water contamination from poultry farms in GBS-affected areas’

Adding a twist to the ongoing surveillance in the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune, the animal husbandry officials during inspection found no traces of bird droppings or wastewater from poultry farms contaminating local water bodies, said the officials on Sunday. During the surveillance, the civic and state health officials suspected that Khadakwasla dam water was getting contaminated due to untreated wastewater released from these poultry farms. (HT PHOTO)

Pune has reported a GBS outbreak with over 184 suspected and confirmed cases and six suspected deaths. The GBS in clusters has been reported from areas like Kirkatwadi, Nanded Gaon, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari, and DSK Vishwa amongst others.

During the surveillance, the civic and state health officials suspected that Khadakwasla dam water was getting contaminated due to untreated wastewater released from these poultry farms.

Dr Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner, animal husbandry department, Pune district, said, “Inspection of 11 poultry farms located in and around the GBS-affected areas was done recently. There were no traces of wastewater or bird dropping being released in the dam water. The poultry manure is given to farmers who use them as an organic fertilizer.”

The animal husbandry department has taken samples of over 190 birds—faecal, water, cloacal swabs and Tracheal swabs from these poultry farms. They have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for testing. C. jejuni is a species of pathogenic bacteria that is commonly associated with poultry and is also often found in animal faeces. This species of pathogenic bacteria is one of the most common causes of human gastroenteritis in the world.

The NIV, Pune previously had found Campylobacter jejuni in water samples collected from Kirkatwadi area. Consumption of water and food contaminated with C. Jejuni can cause bacterial infection and may trigger acute autoimmune sequelae including GBS, a rare neurological disorder. Besides, NIV had also found C.Jejuni in faecal samples of GBS patients. However, since poultry waste is not mixed with water sources, experts are finding it difficult to trace the exact source of contamination.

Dr Parihar further added that no unusual deaths or illnesses have been reported among birds in the affected areas. “The birds and staff all at the poultry farms are in good health,” he said.

Dr Nina Borade, head of PMC, health department, said, “We need to wait to see the test results and what is found in the ongoing surveillance. Besides, a few villages around the Khadakwasla dam are releasing untreated wastewater inside the dam which can also be a source of contamination.”

Dr Borade, further added that C.Jejuni was found in the faecal samples of patients that determine that there is contamination. “The water or food that was consumed by these patients from the affected area is likely to be contaminated. The source of contamination will be traced by the team,” she said.