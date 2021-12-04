No water cuts in Pune, says Jayant Patil; blames BJP for delay in river rejuvenation project

PUNE There will be no water cuts in Pune city and the government will try to give additional water quota as 23 villages have been merged in the city limits recently, said Maharashtra irrigation minister Jayant Patil.

Patil who was in the city on Saturday, said, “When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ruling in state and Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister, irrigation department had issued 11 letters to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding water cuts. The irrigation department then also sealed the PMC water pump for almost a month. Now, Fadnavis is blaming Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for water cuts.”

Patil blamed the PMC and ruling BJP for water cuts in the city. He said, “It was expected that PMC would execute river rejuvenation project which is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). If BJP had executed the project in time, more treated water would be released in the river and the irrigation department would not have issued such a letter. The BJP should answer why the JICA project got delayed. Funds are there, the project was approved seven years ago and tenders have been floated but work has not started yet.”

On December 1, the irrigation department issued a letter to PMC and warned to cut the city’s water supply with the help of police bandobast. It invited criticism and Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, including other leaders, condemned the action of the irrigation department.

On Friday, while inaugurating the BJP office, Fadnavis highlighted the water issue and appealed to the citizens to defeat the opposition who planned water cuts in the city.

Earlier, Prashant Jagtap, president, NCP city unit; MLA Chetan Tupe and Sunil Tingre meet the irrigation department officials regarding the issue. Patil held a meeting in Pune and later addressed the media.

Patil said, “I am ensuring that there would be no water cut for Pune city. We would consider the additional population due to the merging of new villages. There isn’t enough water in dams. But at the same time, PMC must need to execute the JICA project on priority and treat the sewage.”

Mohol said he welcomes the decision taken by the minister. “I don’t not want to bring in party politics here. I attended today’s meeting called by minister and welcome the decision taken by him,” Mohol said.