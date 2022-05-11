No water in Koregaon Park, Camp on Thursday
PUNE A notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stated that Koregaon Park, Camp, Wakadewadi, Pune station and Shivajingar areas will not receive water supply on Thursday, May 12.
Officials of the water department stated that the water lines in some parts of the city are damaged due to metro work and repair work wil be undertaken on Thursday,
There would be no water in Ghorpadi, Camp and cantonment area, Somwar peth, Juna Bazar, Mangalwar peth, Koregaon Park,Tadiwala road, Pune station, Patil estate, Wakdewdi and Pune University areas.
