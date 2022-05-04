Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply in Pune on May 5 due to repair work
pune news

No water supply in Pune on May 5 due to repair work

PUNE Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5, stated a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) The civic body has planned repair work at both these water treatment centres
Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 04, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5, stated a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

The civic body has planned repair work at both these water treatment centres.

Hinjane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa, Sanjay Park, Vimannagar, Mhada Colony, Dhanori, Kamal Park, Parande Nagar, Sudama Nagar and Harikrishna Park areas will not receive water.

Water supply will be at low pressure on Friday in the same areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP