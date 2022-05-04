No water supply in Pune on May 5 due to repair work

PUNE Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5, stated a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

The civic body has planned repair work at both these water treatment centres.

Hinjane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa, Sanjay Park, Vimannagar, Mhada Colony, Dhanori, Kamal Park, Parande Nagar, Sudama Nagar and Harikrishna Park areas will not receive water.

Water supply will be at low pressure on Friday in the same areas.