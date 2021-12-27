No water supply to Kothrud area on Thursday

PUNE There will be no water supply to some parts of the city on Thursday (December 30), read a statement from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned the water pipeline shifting work at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus. The main 800-mm diameter water supply pipeline to Kothrud was posing a hindrance to the construction of the FTII building. A new pipeline has already been laid for this purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The water supply will be shut because the work of joining this new water pipeline to the main water supply will be done on Thursday. Therefore, water supply in the Kothrud area will be shut down on Thursday (December 30).

The water supply to Dahanukar Colony, Rambagh Colony, Sutardara, Kishkindhanagar, Jai Bhavani Nagar, and Kothrud Gaothan will be cut off on Thursday.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer, water supply department, Pune Municipal Corporation, said water supply on Friday (December 31) will be delayed and with low pressure in Kothrud area.