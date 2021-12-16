Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply to parts of Pune on December 17
pune news

No water supply to parts of Pune on December 17

Pune Municipal Corporation carrying out the maintenance work of water pipelines falling under Pune Cantonment water works on Friday
There will be no water supply to Kharadi, Mundhwa, Keshavngar, Wadgaon Sheri areas on Friday, December 17. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 10:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE There will be no water supply to Kharadi, Mundhwa, Keshavngar, Wadgaon Sheri areas on Friday, December 17, as per the officials of the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Pune Municipal Corporation carrying out the maintenance work of water pipelines falling under Pune Cantonment water works on Friday. As maintenance works are planned, areas dependent on cantonment areas will not have water supply on Friday, read the statement.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said,”Kharadi, Wadgaon Sheri, Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, Ganeshnagar and other parts will not have water supply.”

TRENDING TOPICS
