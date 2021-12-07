Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

No water supply to parts of Pune on December 9

Water supply to areas that are dependent on the Vadgaon and Cantonment water treatment plant will be affected on Thursday due to urgent civil works
There will be no water supply to Sinhgad road, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar and B T Kawade road on Thursday, December 9 (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE There will be no water supply to Sinhgad road, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar and B T Kawade road on Thursday, December 9, as per the officials of the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The department issued a press note on Tuesday regarding the same. Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water department head said, “Water supply to areas that are dependent on the Vadgaon and Cantonment water treatment plant will be affected on Thursday due to urgent civil works.”

The other areas where the water supply will be affected are- Vadgaon, Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Kondhwa, Ramtekadi, Kalepadal, Mohammadwadi, Sayyadnagar, Gondhalenagar, Satavwadi, Akashwai, Vaiduwadi and Sadesatra Nali.

