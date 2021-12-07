Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply to parts of Pune on December 9
pune news

No water supply to parts of Pune on December 9

Water supply to areas that are dependent on the Vadgaon and Cantonment water treatment plant will be affected on Thursday due to urgent civil works
There will be no water supply to Sinhgad road, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar and B T Kawade road on Thursday, December 9 (HT PHOTO)
There will be no water supply to Sinhgad road, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar and B T Kawade road on Thursday, December 9 (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE There will be no water supply to Sinhgad road, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar and B T Kawade road on Thursday, December 9, as per the officials of the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The department issued a press note on Tuesday regarding the same. Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water department head said, “Water supply to areas that are dependent on the Vadgaon and Cantonment water treatment plant will be affected on Thursday due to urgent civil works.”

The other areas where the water supply will be affected are- Vadgaon, Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Kondhwa, Ramtekadi, Kalepadal, Mohammadwadi, Sayyadnagar, Gondhalenagar, Satavwadi, Akashwai, Vaiduwadi and Sadesatra Nali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out