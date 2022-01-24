Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply to parts of Pune on January 27
pune news

No water supply to parts of Pune on January 27

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electrical and construction work at Warje and Khadakwasla, many areas in the city will not get water supply on Thursday (January 27). (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electrical and construction work at Warje and Khadakwasla, many areas in the city will not get water supply on Thursday (January 27), said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department.

Areas that will not get water supply include - Bhusari Colony, Bavdhan, Bhugaon road, Sus road, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Warje highway, Ramnagar, Karve nagar, Erandwana, Kothrud, Deccan Gymkhana, Happy Colony, Kalas, Dhanori, Viman nagar, Lohegaon, Shivajinagar, Bhosale nagar, Ghole road, Senapati Bapat road, Bopodi, Khadki, Model Colony, Sangamwadi and Bhandarkar road.

