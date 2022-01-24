Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply to parts of Pune on January 27
pune news

No water supply to parts of Pune on January 27

Areas that will not get water supply include -Bhusari Colony, Bavdhan, Bhugaon road, Sus road, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Warje highway, Ramnagar, Karve nagar, Erandwana, Kothrud, Deccan Gymkhana, Happy Colony, Kalas, Dhanori, Viman nagar among other areas
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electrical and construction work at Warje and Khadakwasla, many areas in the city will not get water supply on Thursday (January 27). (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electrical and construction work at Warje and Khadakwasla, many areas in the city will not get water supply on Thursday (January 27). (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electrical and construction work at Warje and Khadakwasla, many areas in the city will not get water supply on Thursday (January 27), said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department.

Areas that will not get water supply include - Bhusari Colony, Bavdhan, Bhugaon road, Sus road, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Warje highway, Ramnagar, Karve nagar, Erandwana, Kothrud, Deccan Gymkhana, Happy Colony, Kalas, Dhanori, Viman nagar, Lohegaon, Shivajinagar, Bhosale nagar, Ghole road, Senapati Bapat road, Bopodi, Khadki, Model Colony, Sangamwadi and Bhandarkar road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out