No water supply to peth areas, NIBM, Kalyaninagar on Feb 3

PUNE There will be no water supply to some parts of the city on Thursday (February 3), read a statement from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric and construction related activities at Parvati water treatment plant on Thursday. Hence, areas that depend on this water treatment plant will not receive water supply.

According to the statement, all peth areas,Sahakarnagar, Vimannagar, Kalyaningar, NIBM,Mithnagar,Kondhwa, Vadgaonsheri, Kalas and Dhanori areas will not have water supply.