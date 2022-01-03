No water supply to peths, Shivajinagar, Kothrud among other areas on Thursday

PUNE There will be no water supply to some parts of the city on Thursday (January 6), read a statement from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric and construction related activities at Parvati, Wadgaon and Cantonment water treatment plants on Thursday. Hence, areas that depend on these water treatment plants will not receive water supply.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, department head, water supply department, Pune Municipal Corporation, issued a press statement announcing water supply closure in most parts of the city on Thursday.

According to the statement, all peth areas, Shivajingar, Lokmanyanagar, Swargate, Mukundnagar, Bhavani peth areas, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, Magarpatta city, Solapur road, Mundhwa, Uruli Devachi, Hingne, Anandnagar, Katraj, Ambegaon, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondwa areas will not have water supply.