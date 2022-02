No water supply to Vimannagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Yerawada areas on Sunday

PUNE: There will be no water supply to Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Khese Park, Tingrenagar, Yerawada and Dhanori areas on February 13 (Sunday), according to a press statement issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The PMC water department press release cited urgent electricity related work for Bhama Askhed pumping station at the reason for disruption in water supply. Water will be released at lower pressure in these areas on Monday.

Meanwhile, PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said on Friday, “All peth areas, Deccan, Shivajinagar and Swargate will get water at lower pressure for the next few days as work will be carried out at Parvati water treatment plant.”