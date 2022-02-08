No winter farewell yet: Pune braces for a last round of cold, chill to last till March

PUNE Another cold spell is headed Pune’s way. Starting February 10, the mercury is set to slide and chill is likely to continue till March first week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Pune has seen an increase in the day and night temperature, in the past few days; the question of whether the winter has ended still remains. On Tuesday, Ahmednagar reported the lowest night temperature across Maharashtra at 10 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Whereas Pune reported a night temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius which was 3.4 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that winter is not yet over for Pune. “Technically winter lasts till the end of February. So far, in January and February we have seen that day temperature has been below normal which maintained the feel of winter. But in the last few days, day temperature has been on the rise, between 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. Because the feeling of winter was not seen even when night temperature dropped,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the day temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 0.7 degree warmer than normal.

He added that night temperature will see a drop further on February 10. “We have issued a forecast that night temperature will see a drop to 10 to 11 degrees Celsius till February 11 in Shivajinagar as cooler northerly winds will penetrate. After that the night temperature may see a rise. During this time, the day temperature will also drop to 30 degrees Celsius or just less bringing the feel of winter back. The chill is likely to continue till March first week” said Kashyapi.

“For Maharashtra, the night temperature will be far below normal till February 10. After that, the minimum temperature will be below normal for different places in Maharashtra. The weather will remain dry across all sub-divisions of Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 34.3 degrees Celsius, Solapur was the hottest place in Maharashtra on Tuesday.