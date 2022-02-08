Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No winter farewell yet: Pune braces for a last round of cold, chill to last till March
pune news

No winter farewell yet: Pune braces for a last round of cold, chill to last till March

PUNE Another cold spell is headed Pune’s way
Chill is likely to continue till March first week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:43 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Another cold spell is headed Pune’s way. Starting February 10, the mercury is set to slide and chill is likely to continue till March first week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While Pune has seen an increase in the day and night temperature, in the past few days; the question of whether the winter has ended still remains. On Tuesday, Ahmednagar reported the lowest night temperature across Maharashtra at 10 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Whereas Pune reported a night temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius which was 3.4 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that winter is not yet over for Pune. “Technically winter lasts till the end of February. So far, in January and February we have seen that day temperature has been below normal which maintained the feel of winter. But in the last few days, day temperature has been on the rise, between 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. Because the feeling of winter was not seen even when night temperature dropped,” said Kashyapi.

RELATED STORIES

On Tuesday, the day temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 0.7 degree warmer than normal.

He added that night temperature will see a drop further on February 10. “We have issued a forecast that night temperature will see a drop to 10 to 11 degrees Celsius till February 11 in Shivajinagar as cooler northerly winds will penetrate. After that the night temperature may see a rise. During this time, the day temperature will also drop to 30 degrees Celsius or just less bringing the feel of winter back. The chill is likely to continue till March first week” said Kashyapi.

“For Maharashtra, the night temperature will be far below normal till February 10. After that, the minimum temperature will be below normal for different places in Maharashtra. The weather will remain dry across all sub-divisions of Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

At 34.3 degrees Celsius, Solapur was the hottest place in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP