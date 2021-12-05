Nod sought for hiring 50 firemen on contract basis in Pune

Following the state government’s reluctance to fill vacant posts, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) has decided to hire firemen on contract basis. Given the shortage of manpower, the PMC standing committee chairman approved the contract-based recruitment, according to officials of the city fire department.

According to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune city, a total of 910 posts have been sanctioned, out of which 527 posts are vacant. The current strength of PMC fire department is 383, and the contract hiring will add 50 firemen to the existing strength. “Yes, the number of firemen being hired is less. However, in the old jurisdiction of PMC, we have had fire stations which were functional with only two people. They are not able to use the vehicle, so their vehicles are brought to the central station. These 50 firemen will ensure that every station has a vehicle and staff strength to use it,” said Ranpise.

While the temporary post-filling will help the fire department in mitigating the fire-related duties in the city better, the fate of those hired in these temporary roles is something to be pondered over. “This has been done before. We had hired firemen on contract three years ago,” said Ranpise. However, what the deal means for those signing up for the risky job on a temporary basis was evident from Ranpise’s answer, “I do not know what happened after the year was up. We were not hiring, and the contract ended.”

The fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) works with maximum percentage of staff on contract basis. A 27-year-old fireman from Pirangut division, who has been on contract for the past three years, outlined their plight under condition of anonymity.

“We do not get housing facility like fire officials usually do or dearness allowance. We work six days a week and there is no concept of annual leave. If we remain absent on a day aside from our weekly off, we face pay cuts. Health insurance is a joke. The training that we underwent in Mumbai was paid for by us; it cost me around ₹1-1.5 lakh. The difference between the lives of my colleagues on government payroll and mine is vast, while we both do the same job,” said the official.

Manpower crunch

Sanctioned posts: 910

Number of ranks: 22-24

Vacancy: 527

Present strength: 383

Number of fire divisions: 12

Retired in 2020-2021: 33

Estimated staff requirement for new jurisdiction: 2,500