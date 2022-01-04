No-mask no-entry policy at public places; Rs1K fine for spitting... Covid norms tighten in Pune

PUNE On Tuesday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced that the district administration in Pune would strictly implement Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, as the city’s positivity rate has hit 18%.

The administration also said that the state is likely to bring in more restrictions following a state review meet held on Tuesday.

Pawar said, “Despite more than 100% of the eligible population in the district having got the first dose, only 74% in the district have taken their second shot and the rest despite completing the mandatory 84-day gap, have not yet taken the second dose. If people don’t come forward, we will be forced to take extreme measures. Fully vaccinated people even if infected showed only mild symptoms.”

Pawar further added that those not wearing the mask would be penalised ₹500, while those spitting would be penalised ₹1,000. He further said, “We have done multiple appeals to citizens to get fully vaccinated, however, over 35% of the eligible population in the district is yet to get the second jab. However, now that people are still not coming forward we have to take extreme steps.”

Pawar explained that those without complete vaccination would not be able to enter public places or restaurants, hotels and theatres. “There is no need for anyone to object to this now that we have given enough time to people to get themselves vaccinated. In addition to this those who are not fully vaccinated would not be co-operated with at government offices. We will follow a no-mask no-entry policy at public places. Experts even beleive that cotton masks or even a tw-ply mask would not be enough to stop the spread and that people should go for a three ply surgical mask,” he said.

Pawar further added that as of now it is not important to know whether it is an Omicron variant or another variant as the number of cases are exploding and treatment should begin as necessary. The doubling rate of the city is noe almost at three days, added Pawar.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We have appealed to the centre that they must set a standard operating procedure for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the country. Also, it is important to stock Molnupiravir which has been approved for the treatment of those with mild Covid-19 symptoms and the centre must provide us with enough stocks. We also appealed to the centreto bring down the cost of the anti Covid-19 monoclonal antibodies treatment which is very expensive as of now.”

Pawar said, “As of now we have decided on the restrictions which could be taken at a local level. We have set up a meeting on Wednesday wherein we will take decisions for the state where if required, we will push for more restrictions at the state level.”