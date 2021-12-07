Not a walk in the park! Reduced timings irk Pune residents

PUNE Morning walkers in Pune were in for a shock when they were asked to leave the public gardens before the closing time. On Tuesday, two incidents came to light when morning walkers including senior citizens were turned away at Ahilyabai Holkar garden and Katraj Upper lake garden.

Abhijit Patharde, a banker who usually visits the Ahilyabai Holkar garden said, “The staff at the garden asked people to leave the premise at 9 am citing the PMC guidelines. The timings are 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. Residents’ want the parks to be opened for a longer time, however the timings have been reduced.”

Many residents complained that local level staff is acting arbitrarily on opening and closing timings. “Considering the winters, the PMC should consider extending the garden timings to 11 am. The gardens are being shut early and the PMC must look into the mater,” said Avadhoot Kulkarni, a resident.

Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), “The official timings post-covid for all the gardens are 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. We have not given any instructions to the gardens to close the gates early and will look into the matter.”

According to PMC garden department officials, over 180 out of 204 gardens have reopened in the city.

Corporator Vasant said, “I have requests from many residents to increase the timings as it would be great for senior citizens and young people to enjoy the sun during the winter but one has to follow the covid rules and also wait for PMC to take these decisions.”