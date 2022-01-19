Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, dead at 67
pune news

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, dead at 67

PUNE Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, 67, passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade (centre), who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, dead at 67. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, 67, passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday. One of the junior lawyers working for Advocate Shivade confirmed that the lawyer died of leukemia (blood cancer).

A representative of the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment states that clinical hematologist Dr Sameer Melinkeri was treating Advocate Shivade.

A law graduate from the Indian Law Society, Shivade represented accused in multiple high-profile cases including Tyagi in 2G scam, Salman Khan and other stars in the hit-and-run case, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in the Malegaon bomb blast case, Shiney Ahuja in sexual assault case, former Mumbai police chief RD Tyagi in Suleman bakery firing, Deepak Kulkarni in fraud case, Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora case, among others. In his letter of gratitude after his release from sexual assault case, ex-editor of Tehelka magazine had thanked Shivade.

Son of a policeman, Shivade is survived by his mother, wife, and two children. The fraternity of defence lawyers in Pune expressed sorrow after his death was confirmed.

