Notices to Maval candidates Barne, Waghere for mismatch in poll expenses  

The Pune district election office has issued notices to Maval Lok Sabha Constituency candidates Shrirang Barne and Sanjog Waghere for discrepancies in poll expenses submitted to the expenditure cell. The notices were issued after the final expenditure assessment, said the officials on Wednesday. According to an official from the election department, a difference of ₹ 15.99 lakh in poll expenses of Shrirang Barne was found while a difference of ₹ 7.30 lakh was found in the expenses submitted by Sanjog Waghere. (HT PHOTO)

The returning officer of Maval, Deepak Singla issued notices to Barne and Waghere on Saturday for a mismatch in the poll expenses following the final assessment of election expenditure conducted. Both candidates are asked to reply to the notices within 48 hours. If the details of expenses are not submitted within the prescribed period, action will be taken against them under IPC section 171, said an official.

According to an official from the election department, a difference of ₹15.99 lakh in poll expenses of Shrirang Barne was found while a difference of ₹7.30 lakh was found in the expenses submitted by Sanjog Waghere. The shadow register maintained by the election department shows that Waghere spent ₹57.12 lakh on his campaign after filing his nomination, while Barne spent ₹59 lakh. The candidates can spend up to ₹95 lakh on the campaign as per the rule.

Singla said, “If the details are not received within the prescribed period, the expected amount of expenses mentioned in the notice will be included in their election cost assuming their acceptance. In case they don’t agree with the expense amount mentioned in the notice, they can even appeal to the chief election commission officer of the state. However, the election officers meticulously monitor each and every expense done by the candidates for the election campaign and rallies,” he said.