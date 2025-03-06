Notorious goon Kuchekar arrested, booked under MPDA 

The crime branch has arrested a notorious criminal Sahil alias Bhavdya Santosh Kuchekar (21) under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for involvement in criminal activities. Police said Kuchekar was booked in more than five criminal cases including vehicle vandalisation, attempt to murder, robbery and terrorising people at various police stations across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused Kuchekar was arrested from Sikhar Shingnapur in Satara district on Sunday, March 2. Police said Kuchekar was booked in more than five criminal cases including vehicle vandalisation, attempt to murder, robbery and terrorising people at various police stations across the city.

Sahakarnagar police station in-charge Rahul Gaud moved an application before Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to book Kuchekar under the MPDA Act and externing him outside city limits on January 23, 2025. On Sunday he was arrested and lodged at Nagpur Central Jail.