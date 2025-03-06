Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Notorious goon Kuchekar arrested, booked under MPDA 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Sahil alias Bhavdya Santosh Kuchekar (21) arrested under MPDA Act for multiple criminal cases, including robbery and attempt to murder, in Satara.

The crime branch has arrested a notorious criminal Sahil alias Bhavdya Santosh Kuchekar (21) under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for involvement in criminal activities. 

Police said Kuchekar was booked in more than five criminal cases including vehicle vandalisation, attempt to murder, robbery and terrorising people at various police stations across the city.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said Kuchekar was booked in more than five criminal cases including vehicle vandalisation, attempt to murder, robbery and terrorising people at various police stations across the city.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused Kuchekar was arrested from Sikhar Shingnapur in Satara district on Sunday, March 2. Police said Kuchekar was booked in more than five criminal cases including vehicle vandalisation, attempt to murder, robbery and terrorising people at various police stations across the city. 

Sahakarnagar police station in-charge Rahul Gaud moved an application before Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to book Kuchekar under the MPDA Act and externing him outside city limits on January 23, 2025. On Sunday he was arrested and lodged at Nagpur Central Jail. 

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On