Now, a flyover at Gangadham chowk on a development credit note
The Pune municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time has awarded the tender of building an integrated project consisting of flyover, grade separator and a bypass road on a development credit note.
This integrated project will be constructed at Gangadham chowk, Market Yard and will help ease traffic congestion on the Katraj Kondhwa road. The project was approved by the standing committee on August 6.
Amar Shinde, executive engineer, special projects department, PMC said, “This is the first time that we are using development credit note for a flyover and it is awarded to Nikhil Constructions, who had filed the lowest tender. The project has been approved to be included in the 2022-2023 budget for ₹102 crore. The project will be completed in three years.”
Sharing details about the project, Shinde said, “Gangadham chowk connects Market Yard, Aai mata mandir via Katraj Kondhwa road and Bibvewadi Lullanagar road, which creates traffic congestion. To reduce traffic chaos, we have planned a flyover- 500 metres in length and 16 metres in width on Bibvewadi-Kondhwa road; a grade separator of 700 metres constructed between Aai mata mandir and Market Yard and a 90 metres bypass road as a cross link to connect Aai mata mandir to Bibvewadi. This road is planned under section 205 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on December 24, 2021.”
Over 2,000 supporters protest PMC projects at Vetal tekdi
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation withholds the findings of its survey of Balbharti-Paud road conducted a few months ago, residents are in no mood to relent with a fresh round of protests having erupted on Sunday. Sunday morning saw over 2,000 Punekars converge at the Apla Maruti temple, Vetal tekdi, to tie yellow ribbons to trees to pledge their support for the Vetal tekdi through the 'yellow ribbon campaign'.
Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved
The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.
Fake bank executive asks senior citizen to share OTP for updating KYC, debit ₹3.94L from account
Three persons from Jharkhand were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a senior citizen to the tune of ₹3.94 lakh on the pretext of updating the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) of her bank account. The arrested accused were identified as Virendra Kumar Mandal, 31, Ashok Mandal, 30, and Rohit Mandal, 31. The victim then asked about the process and what needs to be done for updating the KYC. The victim followed the instructions given by the accused.
Fallout of delay in admissions: Medical colleges prep to accommodate two FY MBBS batches
Even as MBBS aspirants are waiting for the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022, medical colleges in the city and state are prepping their classrooms and labs to accommodate two batches of first year undergraduate students. UG-2021 exams were conducted in September and the results were announced by the National Testing Agency on November 1. The first year of MBBS will take place from February 2022 to January 2023.
After death of stuntman on local train, GRP starts crackdown against violators
Mumbai: A week after a 24-year-old man died as a result of touching the overhead wire while riding on the rooftop of a local train, the Government Railway Police officials will now prepare a list of spots where youngsters perform stunts to prevent fatal incidents. The officials say there will be a crackdown on train surfing and other acts, including clicking selfies while hanging from the train, walking on the tracks and riding rooftops.
