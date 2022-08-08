Now, a flyover at Gangadham chowk on a development credit note

The Pune municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time has awarded the tender of building an integrated project consisting of flyover, grade separator and a bypass road on a development credit note.

This integrated project will be constructed at Gangadham chowk, Market Yard and will help ease traffic congestion on the Katraj Kondhwa road. The project was approved by the standing committee on August 6.

Amar Shinde, executive engineer, special projects department, PMC said, “This is the first time that we are using development credit note for a flyover and it is awarded to Nikhil Constructions, who had filed the lowest tender. The project has been approved to be included in the 2022-2023 budget for ₹102 crore. The project will be completed in three years.”

Sharing details about the project, Shinde said, “Gangadham chowk connects Market Yard, Aai mata mandir via Katraj Kondhwa road and Bibvewadi Lullanagar road, which creates traffic congestion. To reduce traffic chaos, we have planned a flyover- 500 metres in length and 16 metres in width on Bibvewadi-Kondhwa road; a grade separator of 700 metres constructed between Aai mata mandir and Market Yard and a 90 metres bypass road as a cross link to connect Aai mata mandir to Bibvewadi. This road is planned under section 205 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on December 24, 2021.”