Now, a new metro route every 4 months
PUNE Phugewadi to Bopodi and Ramwadi to civil court are the new priority routes for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) as they are expected to be functional in the next three months, said officials.
The Maha Metro has completed the work of two routes Vanaz- Garware and Pimpri to Phugewadi which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6.
“Once the Pimpri to Phugewadi route starts, the first step is to extend the route till Bopodi and then the focus will be shifted to Ramwadi to civil court route and then Bopodi to civil court including the underground section. In every three-four months one new section (route) will be started and work will be completed by December 2022,” said Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha Metro.
“The work of these routes has reached advanced stages. At least 75 to 80 % of work has been completed other work will take few more months,” added an official from Maha Metro requesting anonymity.
Gauri Marne who studies in Garware college said, “Once the extension of routes happens - Vanaz to civil court the metro (second priority phase) will be more beneficial as it will cover stations like Deccan Gymkhan and Pune Municipal Corporation building.”
“The training of operation and maintenance staff is underway, and once the service is started, they have to maintain the system. Most of the drivers are recruited from Pune, while few have earlier experience of working with other metro systems. Few are from Nagpur,” added Sonawane.
Maha Metro is expecting commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) certificate for Vanaz by end of this month.
