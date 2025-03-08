Now GBS cases reported outside cluster area in Pune

While Pune has witnessed a sudden increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases since January 9, 2025 with most cases reported from the newly-merged villages, fresh suspected GBS cases have now emerged in areas adjoining the previous cluster, prompting authorities to reinforce health and safety measures, said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The PMC health department on Friday wrote to the water supply department, urging it to conduct an immediate investigation and take action in Dhayari and Narhe after water sources of suspected GBS patients from this area were reportedly found contaminated, officials said (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The latest cases include a seven-year-old child from Manaji Nagar, who was admitted to the Sahyadri Deccan Hospital on March 2 in a critical condition. Just a day before on March 1, another patient from Raikar Mala, Dhayari Gaon, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital also in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Last week, a 10-year-old child from this area was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) in a serious condition. What’s more, water samples collected from a private well in Manaji Nagar and a private RO (Reverse Osmosis) plant in Narhe Gaon were found contaminated and unfit for human consumption through laboratory tests, raising serious public health concerns.

Dr Jadhav informed that of the new GBS patients, two reportedly consumed PMC-supplied water whereas the third consumed water purchased locally. “To identify the source of infection, water samples were collected from the child’s home and the water sources that they relied upon for drinking water. The water samples from the private well and private RO (Reverse Osmosis) plant were found contaminated following which, we have requested the water supply department to take immediate corrective measures to ensure that residents get safe and uncontaminated drinking water,” Dr Jadhav said.

The PMC health department on Friday wrote to the water supply department, urging it to conduct an immediate investigation and take action in Dhayari and Narhe after water sources of suspected GBS patients from this area were reportedly found contaminated, officials said.

Rajendra Bhosale, Pune municipal commissioner, told Hindustan Times that standard operating procedures for private RO plants are already issued by the PMC and accordingly, these plants are periodically checked. “Action will be taken against the private RO plant and it will be sealed. We will issue a show cause notice to the plant directing it to complete safety compliance to avoid further action. Besides, the water from the private well will be chlorinated and tested to make sure it is safe for consumption,” Bhosale said.