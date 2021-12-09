Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Now, pay 75 per home for garbage collection in Pune

The civic body’s solid waste management department said that implementation of the new rates will be with immediate effect in the city
The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, announced new rates for garbage collection and an increase in fines for public disposal of garbage. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 10:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, announced new rates for garbage collection and an increase in fines for public disposal of garbage.

Citizens need to pay 75 per month per home for garbage collection. Earlier, this amount was 50 per month. Swacch employees collecting garbage from homes. In slums, every slum dweller needs to pay 55 per month for garbage collection from his/her slum area. Recently, the general body of the PMC cleared these new rates and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar announced the new amounts on Friday.

The civic body’s solid waste management department said that implementation of the new rates will be with immediate effect in the city.

The PMC administration had earlier proposed huge fines for garbage burning, urinating on the road and pets being allowed to ease themselves in public places, but corporators did not approve these fines.

Also, per the new norms, it is the responsibility of shopkeepers to keep their premises clean and ensure there is no garbage around the premises.

