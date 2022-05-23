Now, Pune MP Girish Bapat opposes Balgandharva redevelopment plan

PUNE Pune member of parliament (MP) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Girish Bapat, has raised doubts over the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Balgandharva auditorium and demanded that extensive construction should not be carried out. Bapat, while commenting on the proposal, criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not taking theatre artists and others into confidence before moving the proposal. Bapat’s latest stand is seen as a dig at the local BJP unit and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

According to Bapat, the PMC office-bearers and administration should have consulted the city’s MPs, MLAs and other concerned people before initiating action on the proposal. “Although ours was the ruling party while preparing the redevelopment plan, neither the office-bearers nor the administration consulted me or any party MLAs. Pune has experts who work at an international level. If these experts along with the artists were involved, it would have helped to have a better proposal,” Bapat said in an interview with Hindustan Times on Monday.

Located centrally on Jungli Maharaj road, the auditorium was built in 1968 after late literateur P L Deshpande initiated the movement. It is built on the banks of the Mutha river from where the metro rail will pass. The redevelopment proposal includes demolishing the existing structure and building a multi-storeyed building that will house multiple theatres and art galleries. “There is no need to have a 3 lakh square feet construction. We understand about open theatre. However, when even the existing art gallery is not being utilised, why are we carrying out further construction in the name of art galleries,” Bapat said.

The PMC building permission department has shortlisted the design submitted by architects for redeveloping the Balgandharva rang mandir. However, several artists and theatre personalities have opposed the proposal of demolishing the existing structure while some have supported it. Bapat said, “Pune is expanding and the city already has 14 other auditoriums. They should be maintained properly first.” The proposed design has a seating capacity of 1,600; with three auditoriums of 800, 500 and 300 seating capacities, two art galleries, and parking for 800 two-wheelers and 250 cars.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol claimed that he had given a detailed presentation to Bapat two years ago. Mohol said, “Bapat is our senior leader. We will again hold a presentation for him and accept suggestions made by him.” Mohol as standing committee chief had first cleared the proposal in 2017. Later as mayor, he pushed for it. The party’s state unit president and MLA from Kothrud Chandrakant Patil also supported the proposal with Mohol assuring that there would be no commercial construction as part of it. Bapat however objected to the proposal and its intention. Meanwhile Mohol said, “I first proposed redevelopment of the Balgandharva auditorium while presenting the budget in 2017 when we came into power. After that, we consulted with various citizens and artistes. We even held a presentation for Bapat.”

