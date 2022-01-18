Now, two underpasses on ‘deadly’ Katraj-Navale bridge to minimise accidents

PUNE As the ‘deadly stretch’ between the new Katraj tunnel and Navale Bridge road continues to worry commuters now some positive news is forthcoming in terms of infrastructural changes on the bypass. The year 2021 saw a series of accidents on this 1.5 km stretch, after which the Pune traffic police department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) did a joint survey and suggested various changes.

The authorities have now decided to construct underpasses at two locations and widen the service road towards Vadgaon,

On Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a meeting in this regard. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, officials from NHAI and officials of the Pune traffic police department were present for the meeting.

“It has been decided that short- and long-term provisions will be done to increase safety at this spot. The officers from PMC and NHAI have also met meet union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari for the same,” said Mohol.

“Under long term solutions, two underpasses have been proposed, one from Bhumkar chowk to Navale Bridge and the other underpass at Vishwas Hotel chowk. It has also been decided that the service roads between Vishwas Hotel chowk to Pasalkar chowk will be widened,” added Mohol.

A detailed plan has also been prepared to give access to Sinhgad road from the highway, said Mohol.

NHAI’s chief project officer Ramchandra Rao said, “The NHAI has put up various sign boards on the road to alert commuters. They are also putting rumble stripes to bring down the speed of the vehicles coming from the tunnel. Along with that, solar blinkers are also been installed.”

According to officials, the PMC has also decided to put in place speed guns at two spots after the new Katraj tunnel, The speed guns would be permanently fixed to monitor the speed of the vehicles continuously.

In the meeting, the NHAI also raised the issue of encroachments on service roads and garbage being thrown along the highway. Municipal commissioner and the mayor have assured that action against will be taken against all encroachments on service road and citizens throwing garbage will be held accountable.