Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road
pune news

Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works
PMC officials on Tuesday visited Sinhgad road to inspect nullah-widening and cleaning (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 24, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season.

“Along the flyover, we will build a culvert that will increase the width of nullah,” a civic official said.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.

Nagpure said, “Our area has been witnessing waterlogging issues since last two years during rainy season with incidents of wall collapse. The localities of concern are Khorad vasti, Rokdoba temple, Vitthalwadi, Vitthalnagar, Patil Hospital, Madhukar Hospital and Santosh Hall.”

PMC officials Supriya Walse-Patil and Dilip Pandarkar said that the width of nullahs after widening and cleaning will increase to 5-6 metre from the present 3 metre, and the depth will become 10 feet. The civic officials visited the spots and reviewed the progress on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP