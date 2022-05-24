Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season.

“Along the flyover, we will build a culvert that will increase the width of nullah,” a civic official said.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.

Nagpure said, “Our area has been witnessing waterlogging issues since last two years during rainy season with incidents of wall collapse. The localities of concern are Khorad vasti, Rokdoba temple, Vitthalwadi, Vitthalnagar, Patil Hospital, Madhukar Hospital and Santosh Hall.”

PMC officials Supriya Walse-Patil and Dilip Pandarkar said that the width of nullahs after widening and cleaning will increase to 5-6 metre from the present 3 metre, and the depth will become 10 feet. The civic officials visited the spots and reviewed the progress on Tuesday.

