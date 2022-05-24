Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road
PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season.
“Along the flyover, we will build a culvert that will increase the width of nullah,” a civic official said.
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.
Nagpure said, “Our area has been witnessing waterlogging issues since last two years during rainy season with incidents of wall collapse. The localities of concern are Khorad vasti, Rokdoba temple, Vitthalwadi, Vitthalnagar, Patil Hospital, Madhukar Hospital and Santosh Hall.”
PMC officials Supriya Walse-Patil and Dilip Pandarkar said that the width of nullahs after widening and cleaning will increase to 5-6 metre from the present 3 metre, and the depth will become 10 feet. The civic officials visited the spots and reviewed the progress on Tuesday.
-
Imported Coal: UP denies procurement permission to thermal plants
Thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh will not buy imported coal despite the Centre mounting pressure on them to blend 10% foreign coal with domestic coal, people aware of the development said. According to them, the state government has refused to grant them permission to buy foreign coal, apparently to protect end consumers from feeling the heat. The government decision will be applicable to both government-owned and private thermal plants in the state.
-
Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited
The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station's redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is ₹427.78 crore. In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday. Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at Charbagh.
-
27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action
Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi 6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar 7.
-
Naseem Khan steps down from MRCC post
On Monday, legislator Dr Wajahat Mirza was relieved as the Yavatmal district Congress president and an acting president was appointed. Mirza is a member of the state legislative council and the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf. He was appointed as the chairman of the minority department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday. Nana Patole, president of MPCC, stated that a list of office-bearers who held multiple positions in the organisation would also be drawn up.
-
Have not received any monkeypox samples: NIV director
PUNE Even as the country prepares to deal with monkeypox cases in the wake of the World Health Organisation sounding a cautionary note, the Pune-based National Institute of Virology is expecting to get samples soon. As per the advisory issued by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), as of now, only NIV has been approved to test samples of suspected monkeypox cases.
