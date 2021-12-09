Obesity in Maharashtra: 24% above age of 15 obese, claims study

PUNE Obesity is as a major healthcare challenge in the country today, because of the epidemiological shift to an overweight population. A study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Health Foundation of India, and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, suggests approximately 650 million people are affected by obesity globally, of which 20% live in India.

Obesity in Maharashtra, according to the study, is quite high with 24% of people above the age of 15 being cited as obese, as per a survey entitled ‘India: Health of the Nation’s States’.

According to city-based doctors, being a healthcare challenge in itself, obesity is also a major risk factor for many diseases, including diabetes and heart ailments.

India is home to approximately 135 million obese people who are at risk of developing multiple healthcare issues.

“Of the overall type 2 diabetic patients, 52% of the patients are obese. At the same time, among the female population, 23.4% of the female population is overweight,” according to data shared in the study.

Dr Jayashree Todkar, Consulting General Laparoscopic, Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon, said, “Approximately 650 million people are affected by obesity globally, of which approximately 20% of obese people live in India. The obesity burden in Maharashtra is quite high and around 24% of people above the age of 15 years are obese. Being a major risk factor for other healthcare issues, the actual burden of obesity is manifold than what the data suggests.”

Explaining the diseases associated with obesity, Dr Todkar added, “Every 10kg increase in weight from the normal weight band results in 3.0 mmHg Higher Systolic & 2.3mmHg Higher Diastolic BP, which contribute to 12% Increase in CHD risk and 24% increase in stroke risk. Additionally, 30% of diabetic people are overweight.”

Obesity needs immediate attention to control the burden of non-communicable diseases in India.

“It is estimated that by 2025,obesity-related diseases will cost more than $13 billion in treatment. To control the burden of other non-communicable diseases, it is important that obesity management gets its due attention,” added Dr Todkar.

Obesity is divided into two grades - Grade 1 obesity in which a person’s body mass index is between 26 and 32; and Grade 2 obesity in which a person’s body mass index is above 32.

As per guidelines, people with grade 1 obesity are not eligible for bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery is only considered for people with grade 2 obesity who fit the qualifying criteria.