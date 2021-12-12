OBGYN conference at AFMC, Pune highlights holistic treatment

PUNE The department of obstetrics and gynecology, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune hosted a national online conference on “Best practices in obstetrics and gynecology” on Saturday and Sunday.

Brig SD Khanna Oration was delivered by Surg Vice Adm Punita Arora, PVSM, SM, VSM (Retd). She deliberated upon the science and art of practising medicine. Brig B K Goyal, VSM, in his key note address brought about the changing perceptions, perspectives and practices in obstetrics and gynecology.

In her address, Brig Aruna Menon, professor & HoD, dept of obstetrics &gynecology laid stress upon optimising the training and academics of the students so as to deliver the best while treating patients in the military hospitals. She brought out the importance of bridging holistic treatment and evidence-based practice for ensuring the best care in all phases of a woman’s life. She highlighted the new and expanding horizons of our practice in infertility, critical and emergency obstetrics, gynecological oncology, transgender care, robotic surgeries, transplant surgeries, healthy menopausal transition and various new teaching interfaces that are provided by our service hospitals, which was the focus of the conference.

Three books, namely, 6th edition of Practical Manual & Handbook for the undergraduates, Current Best Practice Protocols in Obstetrics & Gynecology for the postgraduates and MCQs in Gynecological Oncology were released on this occasion.

