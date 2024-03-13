 Officer, two others booked by Pune ACB for demanding ₹10K bribe - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Officer, two others booked by Pune ACB for demanding 10K bribe

Officer, two others booked by Pune ACB for demanding 10K bribe

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 09:59 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Jayashree Kavade, circle officer, and two others Yogesh Tatale and Vijay Naiknaware

A woman officer along with two other persons were booked by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune division for demanding a bribe of 10,000 at Theur circle office on Tuesday

Following an initial investigation on March 12, ACB teams discovered that Kavade demanded 10,000 via Naiknaware from the complainant and after negotiation it was finalised on 7,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Jayashree Kavade, circle officer, and two others Yogesh Tatale and Vijay Naiknaware.

The complainant had made application to tehsildar Haveli to put his name on the 7/12-land extract. The tehsildar then forwarded his application to the talathi circle officer.

The complainant accordingly meet Kavade who asked them to meet accused Naiknaware .

The complainant alleged that during his meeting with Naiknaware, the accused demanded 10,000 bribe against the work.

Following an initial investigation on March 12, ACB teams discovered that Kavade demanded 10,000 via Naiknaware from the complainant and after negotiation it was finalised on 7,000.

Following the confirmation on Tuesday, an ACB team booked Kavade along with other two others and filed charges against them under sections 7 a and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Loni Kalbhor police station.

