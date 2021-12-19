Home / Cities / Pune News / Oil on road causes biker to skid and fall off Shankar Maharaj bridge in Pune
Oil on road causes biker to skid and fall off Shankar Maharaj bridge in Pune

He was rushed to Bharti Hospital for treatment. He has sustained head, shoulder, back injuries, according to the police
The spot on Shankar Maharaj bridge where the accident took place on Sunday morning. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A motorcycle rider was injured after he fell off the Shankar Maharaj bridge in Pune on Sunday morning.

The injured man has been identified as Shaikh Mohammad, 25. He was rushed to Bharti Hospital for treatment. He has sustained head, shoulder, back injuries, according to the police.

According to officials, the man fell off the bridge while his motorbike remained on the bridge. In a few moments, a car came to the same spot and skid on the oil before turning on its side on impact. He was headed towards Swargate.

“He is unconscious as of yet. The bike accident happened first and then the car accident in a few minutes. The two are not related and the car driver did not sustain severe injuries. The oil came from a container can that was being carried in the back of minibus. It spilled and the bus kept moving. The bike was right behind the bus,” said senior police inspector Swati Desai of Sahakarnagar police station.

While no case has been registered, the incident has happened in the jurisdiction of Sahakarnagar police station.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
